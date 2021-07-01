As instances of Covid grow by 10% in Europe, the WHO’s leader warns of a new wave.

A 10-week decline in Covid-19 cases in the region has ended, according to the president of the World Health Organization’s Europe division, and a fresh wave might loom unless individuals “stay disciplined” and more people get vaccinated.

Because of “greater mingling, travel, gatherings, and relaxing of social boundaries,” according to Dr. Hans Kluge, infection numbers have risen 10% in the last week.

He warned that the highly transmissible Delta variation, which was discovered in India first, is on pace to become the dominant one in the 53-country region by August.

According to him, almost 63 percent of Europeans have not received their first vaccination.

“The three conditions for a new wave of excess hospitalizations and deaths before autumn are thus in place – new variations, vaccination uptake deficits, and increasing social mixing,” he told reporters in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“There will be a fresh wave in the WHO European area unless we stay disciplined, especially now that there are less rules to obey, and unless we all take the vaccine without hesitation when our turn comes,” he warned.

People who want to travel or assemble over the summer should continue to use “life-saving reflexes,” such as wearing masks, according to Dr. Kluge.

For optimum effectiveness, WHO Europe recommends that people receive both doses of the double-jab vaccine.

Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior emergency officer, cautioned countries not to relax social distancing measures in the face of rising transmission.

Any such lifting, she said, should be followed by enhanced public-health efforts, including as sharing and sequencing novel variant information, testing, and intensifying contact tracing.