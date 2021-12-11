As inflation soars, China chastises the United States for the wealth disparity between the top 1% and the rest of the country.

While inflation in the United States continues to soar, a new data from China released on Friday appeared to parody the growing divide between the country’s ultra-wealthy one percent and the rest of the population.

The research was produced by a think tank on behalf of China’s state-run news agency, Xinhua News Agency. It was accompanied by a banner with a multiple-choice question headed “Ten Questions for American Democracy.”

The banner asks, “Which of the following is true?” and then gives three distinct percentage answers. The banner then pointed to the choice labeled “1% > 90%,” indicating that only 1% of Americans owned more than 90% of the country’s wealth.

“As of the second quarter of 2021, the wealth of the wealthiest 1% of Americans overtook the wealth of the bottom 90% of Americans,” the poster states at the bottom.

China’s assessment appears to be based on data from the Federal Reserve of the United States.

According to data issued by the Federal Reserve for the second quarter of this year, the top 1% of the population owned $43.27 trillion of the country’s total wealth. When compared to Americans in the 50 to 90 percentile, who own just $37.25 trillion across a considerably broader spectrum, this is a significant difference.

According to the Federal Reserve, the greatest percentile, the bottom 50% of Americans, possessed only $3.03 trillion of the country’s monetary holdings.

China’s retaliation comes after Americans saw inflation hit a 39-year high in November, but investors remain unconcerned, as the stock market closed at record highs on Friday.

Furthermore, the Biden administration has touted the economy’s 210,000 job gains last month, as well as gas prices, which have decreased an average of eight cents per gallon in November, as evidence of economic improvement.

Given that the mockery is coming from China, which has some of the world’s greatest wealth disparity, some may see it as ironic. China was placed 45th out of 82 countries on the social mobility index released in January, trailing the United States, Russia, and South Korea, among others.

According to a story from The Guardian, China’s wealth disparity is widening, with the ultra-wealthy elite growing by more than 9% in the last 40 years. This is a condensed version of the information.