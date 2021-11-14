As inflation rises, the cost of turkey forces a town to cancel a 70-year tradition.

Residents of a small Florida town have been shooting shotguns at targets in the hopes of winning a frozen turkey for Thanksgiving dinner for decades. The festivities have been canceled this year due to the rising cost of food as the United States grapples with soaring inflation.

The annual ‘Turkey Shoot’ in Seville was canceled because turkey prices nearly doubled, leaving the event’s charity organizers unable to buy the birds, according to the Daytona Beach News Journal.

“We usually pay between 49 cents and 69 cents per pound of turkey and aim for a 10 to 11 pound bird, which makes it very affordable.”