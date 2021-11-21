As inflation rises, 82 percent of Americans believe that everyday items will cost more.

As inflation has risen in recent months, the vast majority of Americans have reported paying higher prices for products they normally purchase.

According to a CBS News/YouGov poll issued Sunday, 82 percent of consumers believe that things they normally buy “cost more than they did not long ago.” Items are frequently out of stock, according to 64% of respondents, and delivery are taking longer, according to 55%.

President Joe Biden’s handling of inflation has earned him negative reviews, with 67 percent of those polled disapproving. According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, he has a 44 percent overall approval rating.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday found the president’s approval rating to be even lower—36 percent—marking the worst rating he’s received in a Quinnipiac national poll to date.

The Labor Department announced this week that total inflation had reached its highest level in over 30 years, at 6.2 percent.

Last week, White House economic adviser Brian Deese told CNN that “because of the supply chain issues linked with COVID,” Americans are seeing price increases and inflation.

He went on to say that the Biden administration is “working with ports across the country to get products moving through the economy more swiftly.”

The CBS News/YouGov poll, which polled 2,058 adults in the United States between November 15 and November 19 (with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 points), included a wide range of topics.

For his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden received higher grades, with 52 percent of respondents saying he is doing a “very good” or “fairly good” job.

Only 30% of respondents said the economy in the United States is “extremely good” or “pretty good.”

84 percent of those who did not have a positive outlook on the economy blamed inflation, 71 percent blamed product and goods shortages, and 54 percent blamed a labor shortage.

Gas costs, which have risen dramatically this year, were noted by 74% of respondents who were negative of the economy.

According to GasBuddy, a website that analyzes gas prices across the United States, the national average for a gallon of gasoline will hit $3.35 by Thanksgiving Day. This is $1.24 more than the national average of $2.11 at the time.