As infections decline, there are fewer cases of the Coronavirus in every Liverpool neighborhood.

The number of coronavirus cases in Liverpool continues to decline, although there is still a large disparity in case numbers across the city.

Cases in Liverpool have been steadily declining for more than a week, with the city’s infection rate falling to 272.5 cases per 100,000 persons in the week leading up to October 25.

There were 1,357 instances reported during that week, down 74 from the previous week.

The decline in Liverpool comes amid a mixed picture for the region, with the Liverpool Health Protection Board, which oversees the city’s pandemic response, warning last week that the city might soon witness an increase in illnesses similar to other parts of the region.

At that time, the board published fresh recommendations, asking people to wear masks on public transportation and in crowded places and, if feasible, to work from home.

South Liverpool continues to have among of the city’s worst infection rates, with Cressington, Speke-Garston, Allerton & Hunts Cross, and Church wards being among the hardest hit.

Wards in or near the city center, on the other hand, tend to have the lowest infection levels.

“Data extracted spanning testing up to 25th October 2021 show that the overall number of confirmed cases for the last 7 days is 1357, a drop of -74 instances from the previous week,” according to a Liverpool Council report.

“In Liverpool, the most recent weekly rate of Covid-19 is 272.5 per 100,000 people, and the most recent positivity testing rate is 7.1 percent.”

Public health officials are still urging anyone who haven’t gotten both coronavirus vaccines to get them.

Those who are qualified for a booster shot should take advantage of the offer as soon as possible.

There are six cases per 100,000.