As individuals wait in A&E for significant periods of time, Alder Hey makes a plea to parents.

Following a hectic week, the Alder Hey emergency department issued a plea to parents.

Due to ‘high levels of attendance’ and demand for its services, the world-famous children’s hospital issued an urgent plea on Tuesday.

The hospital requested that patients only go to the emergency department if they had an urgent need, according to a post on its social media sites.

Only the most critical cases should attend, according to several tweets and Facebook posts.

“Please only come to our A&E if your need is urgent,” one post stated. The Emergency Department Hospital is now witnessing extraordinarily high levels of attendance. If your need isn’t urgent, you may have to wait a long time.” Things appear to be calmer today, as a check of the emergency department’s live status – which can be seen here – shows that activity levels have returned to normal.

“No matter how busy our Emergency Department gets, the most dangerously ill and injured patients will always be seen immediately,” according to literature on the hospital’s emergency department page.

“However, if you visit our Emergency Department and your situation is clinically determined to be non-emergency, you will be assisted to access an alternate, more appropriate service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The hospital uses a traffic light system to classify children and young people who arrive at A&E based on the level of medical care they require:

Green / see and treat category – we believe it is safe for your child to wait for a consultation; nevertheless, these children will have to wait the longest in the department.

Yellow category – your child requires medical attention and will be seen as soon as possible, but there will still be a wait.

If your kid requires immediate attention, they will be seen as soon as a clinician is available. As quickly as possible, they will be taken into a room. Your youngster is in the red category and needs to be seen right now.