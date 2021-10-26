‘As individuals,’ Demarai Gray warns Everton teammates following Watford’s defeat.

Everton manager Demarai Gray has urged his team to bounce back against Wolves next week after acknowledging that their defeat to Watford on Saturday was unacceptable.

After Richarlison cancelled off Josh King’s equalizer, Everton led Watford 2-1 heading into the final moments at Goodison Park.

However, Rafa Benitez’s team conceded four goals in the final 12 minutes, prompting tens of thousands of Blues fans to leave early, while those who stayed screamed their displeasure at full-time.

The Blues will not return to Premier League play until Monday, but when they do, Gray has urged his teammates to make amends.

He told evertontv, “The manager made it obvious that it wasn’t good enough against Watford.”

“We had to pay attention and do things correctly – we didn’t, and we got punished.”

“We went into the game with the appropriate mindset, knowing we had lost the previous game.” “It was a terrific opportunity to right the wrong, but we didn’t accomplish it.”

“As individuals, we must examine ourselves to ensure that we are contributing to the team’s success – and collectively grind out results.

“On Saturday, we didn’t do that, which was disappointing for both us and the fans.” But we can’t keep being pessimistic for too long. We’ll return to training and concentrate on making things right.” “It was good to have Richy back, he did what he does and scored the goal that put us ahead,” he said before continuing, “It was fantastic to have Richy back, he did what he does and scored the goal that put us ahead.”

“Watford made things difficult for us, but we have to take responsibility for what transpired as a group.”

“It was unacceptable to be 2-1 up and lose the manner we did.” All we have to do now is regroup and try again in the next game. It’s painful, but we have to keep moving forward.”