As in-person classes resume, about 252,000 children have tested positive for COVID.

Since the start of the fall school year, a record number of children have tested positive for COVID-19 every week, indicating that in-person classes have resumed for much of the United States.

According to the latest weekly data provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, which was reported by ABC News, about 252,000 children tested positive for the virus last week, the biggest increase in pediatric cases since the pandemic began.

According to the data, more than 5 million youngsters have tested positive for COVID-19, with 750,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the month of August.

According to the research, just 8,400 pediatric instances of the virus were documented over the period of a week in June.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more pediatric instances of COVID are being seen in the South, with half of all new infections occurring in children in the region, according to ABC News.

According to official data, pediatric hospital admissions are up 600 percent since July 4 and roughly 308 percent from a year ago.

The announcement of an upsurge in COVID cases among youngsters comes after multiple stories of schools being forced to close temporarily due to the virus’s spread among pupils and employees.

There is also no vaccine for children under the age of 12, despite statements from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief infectious disease specialist, that one will be approved by the end of the year.

“I think we might see that process completed by the end of the calendar year,” Murthy said CNN in August, “which would be excellent for kids like mine and many other kids out there who can’t get vaccinated.”

Mask mandates are also a source of contention in schools. As cases of the virus rise among pupils, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have both outlawed mask mandates in schools.