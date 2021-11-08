As images of his son’s fatal wounds were shown to the jury, Ahmaud Arbery’s father exited the courtroom.

The trial of three individuals accused of assassinating Ahmaud Arbery, a black man from Georgia, resumed on Monday. After being chased by white guys in a pickup truck who noticed him jogging in their neighborhood, Arbery, 25, was shot from close range.

Arbery’s death was one of many in the recent year that drew national attention owing to the racial overtones of the case.

Sergeant Shelia Ramos of the Glynn Country Police Department exhibited dozens of crime scene images she took about an hour after the incident on February 23, 2020. The large hole in Arbery’s chest from the gunshot wound, as well as damage to his wrist and underneath his arm, were visible in some of the photos. Arbery’s body was covered in blood on the street in another photograph.

Ramos claimed she recovered two expended shotgun shells at the scene, with a third discharged shell still within the bloodstained 12-gauge shotgun.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, remained in the courtroom while some jurors squirmed when the images were revealed.

The majority of the jurors for the trial on Friday are Caucasian.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Prosecutors claimed last week that seven Black potential jurors were disqualified due to their race, leaving only one Black juror on the 12-member panel.

Defense attorneys’ “intentional discrimination” appears to have influenced jury selection, according to Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley. However, he claimed that Georgia law limited his ability to intercede.

Greg and Travis McMichael, father and son, armed themselves and used a pickup truck to follow Arbery after spotting him racing through their area. William “Roddie” Bryan, a neighbor, joined the chase and recorded Travis McMichael shooting Arbery on the street at close range on his cellphone.

For more than two months, no arrests were made until the video of the execution was posted online, igniting a global outcry and intensifying a national reckoning over racial injustice. Local police turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McMichaels and Bryan were both arrested and charged with murder and other charges shortly after.

Attorneys for the defendants stated.