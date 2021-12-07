As illegal migration surges under Taliban rule, Iran is deporting up to 30K Afghans every week.

According to the Associated Press, Iran has become a conduit for Afghan migrants seeking to flee the hardships brought on by the Taliban’s rule, with the government deporting over one million Afghans as of November 21.

Many optimistic migrants begin their trek in Herat, Afghanistan’s western city, and then travel 300 km south over deserts and mountains, crossing into Pakistan and finally Iran.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the number of deportations in Iran as of the end of November was 30% greater than the total number of deportations in 2020. According to the Associated Press, Iran has had to return 20,000 to 30,000 Afghans per week.

According to the Associated Press, the August Taliban takeover halted all international donor funds–one of Afghanistan’s key revenue streams. Hundreds of thousands of state employees have been left without pay, and many jobs have been eliminated as a result of the lack of financing.

According to the Associated Press, an unidentified smuggler in Herat has been transferring roughly 300 individuals each week since the Taliban took over, a significant rise from her pre-takeover estimates of 50 to 60 per week.

“The country is in ruins, so people must flee,” she explained. “I believe I am doing responsibly. I can’t say no to a poor individual who approaches me. I pray to God to assist me in assisting them.” Hundreds of people are transported to the border every day by various buses leaving Herat, Afghanistan’s western city. They depart, meet up with their smugglers, and walk for days, sometimes in crowded pickup trucks rattling across wastelands, sometimes on foot through perilous mountains in the dark, dodging guards and robbers.

Most people will stay in Iran to hunt for job once they arrive. However, only a few people believe they can go even further.

"We're heading to Europe," Haroun, a 20-year-old sitting next to his friend Fuad on the bus, said. There isn't any work in their village. "We don't have a choice; the economy in this country is in shambles. We accept it even if it means our death on the road." Desperate Afghans are pouring across the border into Iran in ever-increasing numbers. Afghanistan's economic catastrophe has intensified since the Taliban took control in mid-August, stealing millions.