As if they were his own, a sweet rescue dog looks after seven motherless kittens.

Not all dogs can coexist peacefully with smaller animals; some breeds’ high hunt drive makes owning both dogs and cats a no-no.

But sweet-natured Labrador Bertie has shown that he is not only content to live with seven kittens, but that he has adopted them as his own.

According to TeamDogs, the compassionate dog is an amazing sweetheart who has been melting hearts after nurturing the motherless kittens for a few weeks.

After they were brought home, the rescue dog, a previous resident of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, began caring for the stray kittens who had been found on the side of the road.

They were just around two weeks old when they were discovered, and without their mother, they would not have lived.

Thankfully, they were noticed by a member of the public and sent to Battersea for inspection.

The kittens were sent to Battersea’s chief nurse Rachel, who had offered to take them in so she and rescue Bertie could keep an eye on them after a thorough inspection.

“I’m really proud of Bertie for the way he has cared for the kittens over the last few weeks,” Rachel told TeamDogs. He’s barely an adult himself at less than two years old, yet you’d never know it by looking at how patient and nurturing he’s been.

“These kittens have been a handful from the beginning, when they required round-the-clock bottle feeding to when they first found the joys of climbing.

“Bertie has not only helped the kittens grow into confident, sociable little cats, but he has also entertained me.”

Kittens normally stay with their mother for the first eight weeks of their lives, as she will need to feed them and teach them survival skills until they are ready to go on their own.

If a motherless kitten is brought to Battersea during these critical weeks of growth, a foster carer will assume the role of mother, providing frequent bottle feeds and toileting assistance.

They will be taken to one when they are old enough to feed and care for themselves.