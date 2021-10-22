As ICUs near capacity, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper urges residents to “Get Vaccinated” and “Boosted.”

As hospitals fill up with COVID-19 victims, Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued an urgent plea to unvaccinated citizens of his state on Thursday.

“We’d like to have you here.” We want you to be as healthy as possible. According to the Colorado Sun, Polis urged during a press conference, “Please be vaccinated.”

“Demonstrate that you care about yourself. Demonstrate your support for your friends and family who want you to stay for a long time. Protect yourself. Vaccinate yourself. Later, he added, “Get boosted.”

Polis’ statement came as the state’s intensive care units (ICUs) were approaching 90 percent capacity. Only 120 intensive care beds were available as of Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations haven’t been this high since December 2020, according to the Colorado Sun.

COVID-19 has hospitalized 1,130 people in Colorado as of Friday, according to state health department data. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 36% of hospitals expect staffing shortages over the next week.

State hospitals are delaying some surgeries to preserve hospital capacity, according to COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Surgeries are being canceled, brain surgeries are being delayed,” Bookman said in a statement, “owing to a lack of availability to offer treatment to those patients due to the impact of COVID hospitalizations.”

“I join the Governor in asking all Coloradans who have not yet received their first vaccination to do so.” “I also encourage people who are eligible for a booster to receive it as soon as possible,” he added.

According to the Denver Post, Polis also indicated on Thursday that he was considering deploying the National Guard to help provide booster shots and immunizations to youngsters, as well as help with the state’s hospital capacity “crisis.”

According to the newspaper, the governor stated that the increase in hospital cases “is a very clear reminder for anyone who thought the pandemic was finished.” Nearly 80% of those hospitalized with the virus in Colorado are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing “across all age groups,” according to Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

“However, some of our elder populations, particularly those aged 70 and up, are seeing rates rise at a faster rate. This is a condensed version of the information.