As Ibrahima Konate’s dialogue provides a clue, four things were noticed in Liverpool training.

Liverpool have been working hard in preparation for their Champions League match against AC Milan.

On Wednesday night, the Reds take on the Serie A heavyweights at Anfield in their first group encounter of the season.

On Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp had his players in training ahead of their first encounter with Milan since the 2007 final in Athens.

The club shared a live video of the players doing light training drills, and images from the practice have also surfaced.

Here’s what we found ahead of another tense Champions League match at Anfield.

Klopp isn’t afraid to give young players a shot in the first squad, and it’s possible that this may happen against Milan.

On Tuesday, Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley participated in first-team training and could be included in the matchday squad for the match against Milan.

While neither of them has a chance to play against Milan, Klopp’s desire to keep them in the group demonstrates his faith in the young players.

Takumi Minamino was one of the players that suffered an injury during the international break.

During his stint with Japan, he had an ankle injury, forcing him to return to Merseyside early from international duty.

Minamino was forced to sit out as a result of this, but it appears that he has healed sufficiently to return to training.

Minamino was spotted in training and will be vying for a spot in the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

While Minamino has given Liverpool a boost in terms of injuries, one player has yet to return.

Roberto Firmino was absent from training as he recovers from a hamstring injury sustained before to the international break.

It forced him to miss Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Milan, as he was unable to play against Leeds at the weekend.

Firmino has yet to be given a timetable for his return to full fitness, according to the club.

In the summer, Liverpool only signed one player, RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate.

The centre-back was brought in to give the team more depth in the middle. “The summary has come to an end.”