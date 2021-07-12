As Ibrahima Konate reacts to the first Reds training session, Liverpool fans all say the same thing.

After his first training session with Liverpool on Monday, Ibrahima Konate revealed his excitement on social media, much to the delight of Liverpool fans around the world.

After joining Liverpool for £36 million from RB Leipzig, the new number five made an impact with an eye-catching video short in his native France, and he teamed up with his colleagues for the first time this week.

After it was first announced in March that the Reds were interested in signing him, excitement for his potential transfer has grown in subsequent months.

The Reds arrived in Salzburg on Sunday for their pre-season training camp in Austria, where they will play four warm-up matches before the start of the new Premier League season.

A 30-minute mini-game between FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart could be the first chance for fans to witness their new defense in action before the tour concludes with matches against FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane, along with the Reds’ newest addition, were among the group to report for the first day as they get up to speed ahead of the forthcoming season.

The club’s official channels shared photographs throughout the day as the players endured lactate tests in their first moments of pre-season, and when their demands were met, their responses did not disappoint.

There will also be an opportunity for Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Joe Gomez, who all returned to first-team training on Monday, to earn some competitive minutes.