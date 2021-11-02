‘As I said,’ Gini Wijnaldum claims for Liverpool following PSG’s troubles.

Gini Wijnaldum has spoken about the differences between Liverpool and PSG once again, as he struggles to adjust to life in Paris.

After leaving his contract with Liverpool to expire this summer, the 30-year-old joined former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Wijnaldum became accustomed to an almost certain starting spot over his five years at Anfield, having appeared in all 38 league games for Jurgen Klopp last season, making 34 starts.

However, since September, the Dutchman has only started two league games for PSG, and he has confessed that his current club reminds him of when he initially joined Liverpool.

“As I previously stated, the Liverpool team has been playing together for many years. When asked if his current team reminded him of the Reds’ 2019 squad, he stated, “We made a lot of development and evolved before winning the Champions League.”

“It feels like my first season at Liverpool here at PSG; we’re all discovering each other.

“Getting acclimated to the players is the most crucial thing.” It’s difficult to make a comparison between these two teams.” The Netherlands international was instrumental in Jurgen Klopp’s development of Liverpool into championship challengers, with the team finally winning both the Champions League and the Premier League.

According to reports in France, the “creation of cliques” within PSG has put Wijnaldum’s spot in the squad in jeopardy, with Leandro Paredes taking his place.

The midfielder has been candid about the difficulties he has had adjusting to his new club, but he is confident that his chances will improve.

“We knew each other well in Liverpool; we were in the same team for five years.” It was distinct because we had our own identity. He also mentioned the style of play before of PSG’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

“I believe the coach appreciates it when we circulate and don’t stay in the same position.”

“We were together for five years in Liverpool, but this is a new squad, and I need to get used to my teammates because this is our first season together.”