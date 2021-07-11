As I enter my 30s, a new serum from Eucerin has proven to be an unusual ally.

I recently celebrated a significant birthday, and now that I’ve turned the big “three oh!” I no longer have an excuse to forgo anti-aging skincare.

My skincare routine is usually quite simple. I use a fragrance-free cleanser, a light moisturizer, and sunscreen to finish. As a result, adding a new step to the routine was extremely exhilarating.

With promises of ‘refining pores and minimizing first lines,’ I assumed Eucerin’s new Hyaluron-Filler Skin Refining Serum would be a fantastic beginning to this new world of wrinkle-reduction skin products my 30s would undoubtedly lead me to.

When it comes to skincare, I’m a sucker for bottles and applicators. I consider it a triumph if the product’s creators appear to have given much attention to how their serum will be utilized.

The Hyaluron Filler from Eucerin comes in a glass bottle with a pipet attached to the lid. Instead of the rubber tips that traditionally come with pipets (and which frequently break after a few uses), the lid has a button that you press to pick up and dispense the serum. It’s a minor detail, but it made using it a lot easier.

I followed Eucerin’s advice and applied the serum after cleansing but before moisturizing.

When applied to the skin, the lotion was a clear golden color with a light weight. Despite being oily, it did not leave a greasy residue when applied (and I have normal to oily skin).

It had a pleasant, light aroma that wasn’t overbearing.

I’ve already seen a difference in the smoothness of my skin after only a few days. Despite the fact that my skin is oily, I frequently have dry patches along my cheeks, yet it feels noticeably softer. My make-up has also become much more bright and less spotty as a result of it.

Hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and lactic acid are three active chemicals in the serum that are well-known for their anti-aging and skin-smoothing abilities.

While it’s too early to tell if this serum will help me get rid of my eyebags, I’ll definitely keep using it. The summary comes to a close.