As Hurricane Olaf hits Baja California, 20,000 tourists are trapped in hotels.

As Hurricane Olaf slammed the Los Cabos resort area on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, an estimated 20,000 visitors were trapped in their hotels.

With torrential rains, the storm slammed the area on Friday, and inhabitants were evacuated to shelters from low-lying communities at risk of flooding. Foreign visitors to the area’s resorts were forced to wait out the storm in their rooms.

According to Lilzi Orc, president of the Los Cabos Hotels Association, dozens of domestic and international airline flights were canceled due to the hurricane, leaving guests visiting Baja California trapped with no way to return home until the weather passed.

Despite the fact that hotels were only around 40% full due to COVID-19 pandemic limitations, Orc estimated that there were about 20,000 international guests in the vicinity.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, the storm made landfall in San Jose del Cabo late Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 100 mph.

Civil Defense Deputy Secretary Carlos Alfredo Godnez of Baja California Sur stated early Friday that no reports of fatalities lost had been received.

At least 700 people were housed in specially designated shelters. Minor damage was sustained by a few hotels.

Some people were caught inside their automobiles in high water as the storm hit. The Cabo San Lucas Fire Department, on the other hand, only reported downed trees and electricity lines.

Ports and schools in the vicinity were shuttered, COVID-19 vaccines were halted, and many non-essential personnel were ordered to stay at home. People waited in supermarket lines for last-minute purchases as businesses boarded up windows in preparation for the storm.

According to local news outlets, some highways had already been flooded prior to the arrival of the entire storm.

The storm was concentrated about 35 miles west-southwest of La Paz, the state capital, where a new governor was set to take office on Friday. The region of La Paz-Los Cabos is home to around 500,000 inhabitants.

Maximum sustained winds had dropped to around 80 mph, and they were forecast to decrease more over the day as they grinded along the peninsula’s coast before going out into the Pacific.

Tropical storm-force winds reached outward up to 25 miles from the center, and hurricane-force winds extended outward up to.