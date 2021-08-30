As Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc, Biden declares a major disaster.

Hurricane Ida has taken its first victim in Louisiana, and New Orleans has been blacked out due to a catastrophic power outage.

A 60-year-old man was killed when a tree felled by the severe storm smashed into his house, according to the sheriff’s office in Ascension Parish, near Baton Rouge.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden had declared a major disaster, allowing federal money to be made available to aid recovery operations in the hurricane-affected areas.

The White House stated that “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and house repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property damages, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster’s effects.”

On Sunday, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph.

According to utility business Entergy Louisiana, all eight transmission lines that deliver energy to the city failed, resulting in the loss of power to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area.