As Hurricane Ida ravages Louisiana, over 370,000 power outages have been reported.

By Sunday afternoon, over 370,000 customers in Louisiana had lost power as Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, bringing catastrophic winds, massive flooding, and a life-threatening storm surge.

With maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, just before noon local time on Sunday. Hurricane-force winds reached up to 50 miles from the storm’s center, which was heading northwestward, and are expected to reach from middle Louisiana to Biloxi, Mississippi.

By Sunday afternoon, 372,462 outages had been reported across the state, according to PowerOutage.us. The majority of the outages occurred in southeast Louisiana, with some counties, including Plaquemines and Terrebonne, reporting nearly 100% outages.

Customers could be without power for weeks after the storm passes, according to Entergy Louisiana, one of the state’s electricity providers, who issued a statement on Sunday.

“Every storm is different. Customers in the direct path of a Category 4 hurricane should expect disruptions of up to three weeks, and outages of more than three weeks for a Category 5 hurricane, according to the business.

As Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans, the city’s Sewage and Water Board (SWB) tweeted on Sunday that some of its sewage pump stations had lost power, potentially causing sewer blockages in houses.

“Those residents who still have electricity are urged to reduce the amount of wastewater leaving their houses by not running the dishwasher or washing the clothes.

“Until the storm passes and it is safe for us to make evaluations, these stations will be out of service,” SWB New Orleans tweeted.

On both the East and West Banks of New Orleans, a number of our sewage pump stations are suffering power outages. Sewer blockages in residences are more likely as a result of this. We urge residents who still have electricity to limit the amount of wastewater that leaves their houses by avoiding running their dishwashers… pic.twitter.com/CBPGMuLPyR

August 29, 2021 — SWB New Orleans (@SWBNewOrleans)

Ida struck on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes over the weekend, while countless others remained stranded. The storm’s impact was first reported as severe winds and roofs being ripped off of residences and police stations.

Emergency medical services are available in New Orleans. This is a condensed version of the information.