As Hurricane Ida batters New York, seven people drown in basements.

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida continued to cause flooding in the area, at least seven individuals were purportedly found dead in apartment basements in New York City this week.

At around 12 p.m. Thursday, firefighters and officers from the NYPD’s 109th precinct reacted to a complaint of people underwater in the basement of an apartment at 153-10 Peck Avenue in Flushing, where they discovered two women and one male dead, according to QNS.com, citing fire department sources.

The victims’ identities were unknown to police, but a fire department official claimed the deaths were allegedly caused by the storm.

At around 11:15 p.m., officers from the 103rd Precinct responded to a call of flooding on 183rd Street in Jamaica. Police said they discovered a 43-year-old mother and her 22-year-old son, Phamatee Ramskriet and Krishah Ramskrie, respectively, unconscious in their basement on Wednesday. At the scene, the latter was pronounced dead.

The two were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens by emergency medical services, where the mother was pronounced deceased.

Officers from the 108th Precinct had previously responded to a similar complaint in the basement of a home on 64th Street in Woodside at around 10 p.m., where they discovered a family of three comatose, according to police.

At the scene, two males, ages 48 and 50, as well as a 2-year-old boy, were pronounced dead.

Officers from the 112th Precinct went to a flooding situation complaint in Forest Hills near Grand Central Parkway and Horace Harding Expressway about 11 a.m., when they discovered Darlene Hsu, 48, unresponsive in the basement of a home.

She was taken to the Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital by EMS and was confirmed dead.

According to the article, the city’s medical examiner will look into the causes of death, and the investigation is still underway.

Four inhabitants of the Oakwood Plaza apartment complex along Irvington Avenue in the city of Elizabeth were found dead in a similar occurrence in nearby New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, the victims were a married couple, a 71-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, their 38-year-old son, and a 33-year-old woman who was their neighbor.

According to The New York Times, at least 15 people died in New York State as of Thursday as a result of the storm’s arrival, while at least 23 people perished in New Jersey.