As Hurricane Ida approaches, 84 percent of Louisiana’s ICU beds are already full due to COVID.

As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, the state’s ICU hospital beds are nearly all full owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, raising fears that health-care institutions may be severely overwhelmed in the face of the storm.

After making its way from Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the dangerous Category 4 hurricane is predicted to impact much of the state.

Ida is likely to intensify over the following 24 to 36 hours before making landfall along the Louisiana coast, bringing life-threatening winds, rain, and flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that “Ida is projected to be an extremely hazardous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday,” stressing that gusts might reach 140 miles per hour and bring a devastating storm surge.

While Louisiana is dealing with a recent coronavirus outbreak caused by the extremely contagious Delta type, the major hurricane is expected to hit.

According to Business Insider, nearly 68 percent of all hospital beds in the state were full by Saturday, including 84 percent of all ICU beds. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, more than 3,400 new cases have been documented as of Friday, and at least 2,684 people have been hospitalized in the state with COVID.

According to the city’s coronavirus dashboard, New Orleans is currently experiencing a “serious outbreak,” with an average of 220 new illnesses every seven days.

Dr. Jennifer Avengo, New Orleans public health director, told CNBC, “Once again, we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic.” “Our prayer and hope is that everyone will take both seriously and adequately prepare.”

According to CNBC, health care systems around New Orleans have begun preparing for the hurricane by hiring additional employees, procuring extra supplies, and limiting the number of patients admitted to hospitals for non-emergency care.

Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, told the news site, “We were obviously in full catastrophe mode and preparing ready for this storm.” “This is just something we’re used to in Louisiana, and we’re in that mentality right now.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned earlier this month that the state is "rapidly heading to the point."