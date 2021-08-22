As Hurricane Henri bears down, videos show New York and New Jersey under water.

Major flooding in New York and New Jersey was caused by Hurricane Henri’s strong rains, according to dramatic videos.

Hurricane Irma, Category 1 Henri dumped heavy rain on the Northeast early this morning, and the storm is still moving north.

Numerous flash flood warnings have been issued across New York and New Jersey due to the storm’s extensive threat. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

However, footage published on the social media network Twitter have already caught Hurricane Henri’s devastation before the hurricane even made landfall.

One ominous clip, shot on 4th Avenue. In the early hours of Sunday morning, cars in Park Slope, Brooklyn, were surrounded by knee-high floodwater, some of which appeared to be abandoned.

Flooding at Park Slope, Brooklyn, New York’s 4th Avenue. Right now, August 22nd, 2021 pic.twitter.com/gguWd9aRsl

August 22, 2021 — Kristyano Sunny (@KristyanoSunny)

Another video taken around the same time in Newark showed at least three drivers struggling to push through the water as the rain continued to fall.

#newark #flooding #HurricaneHenri #WeatherAuthority @NWSMiami @NY1weather @WeatherBug @weatherchannel @fox5ny @News12NJ @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBCNewYork @NBC pic.twitter.com/gZSbr0DqoH

August 22, 2021 — Adam Segall (@AdamSegall)

Late Saturday night, a waterfall of rainwater was witnessed rushing down the steps on Eastern Parkway, behind the Brooklyn Library, before flowing onto a nearby street.

Waterfall behind the Brooklyn Library on Eastern Parkway #Henri #NYC pic.twitter.com/8mFqsi48iN

— @ExplainltToMe (@LetsGetBubbleTe) August 22, 2021

The horrifying scenes occurred just as Hurricane Henri was about to make landfall around lunchtime.

If Henri makes landfall on Long Island, it will be the first hurricane to impact the area since Gloria wreaked havoc in 1985.

“Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, as well as the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding over portions of Long Island, New England, eastern New York, and New Jersey,” according to a National Hurricane Center update issued late Saturday.

“Swells from Hurricane Henri will continue to disrupt much of the east coast of the United States for the next day or two,” it said. This is a condensed version of the information.