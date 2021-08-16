As hundreds flee the Taliban in Afghanistan, US troops will seize control of Kabul airport.

Officials from the United States said they are working to secure Kabul’s international airport so that thousands of US and ally employees can safely depart Afghanistan on civilian and military planes.

Afghanistan’s embattled president, Ashraf Ghani, departed the nation yesterday (Sunday) evening, joining a torrent of Afghans and foreigners fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at reconstructing Afghanistan.

The US security presence will be increased to roughly 6,000 troops over the next two days, according to a joint statement released by the State Department and the Pentagon Friday night. These forces will be in charge of air traffic control and will concentrate on civilian and military departures.

According to sources, individuals departing include American citizens who have lived in Afghanistan, US mission workers in Kabul and their families, and other Afghan nationals who are particularly vulnerable.

Thousands of Afghans who are qualified for special immigrant visas in the United States are also part of the departure plan. Over the last two weeks, about 2,000 people with special visas have arrived in the United States.

Yesterday, the Taliban fanned out over the capital, and a Taliban official stated the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would be announced soon from the presidential palace in Kabul.

That was the name of the country ruled by the Taliban before US-led forces evicted the terrorists following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Almost all US Embassy workers have relocated to a facility near Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to a State Department official.

The speed with which the Taliban took control of the country astounded President Joe Biden and other top US officials, and the planned withdrawal of American soldiers became a mission to guarantee a safe evacuation.

The rapidity with which the Afghan government fell apart and the accompanying instability has been the most significant test of Mr Biden’s leadership, and he has come under fire from Republicans who claim he failed.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged the Taliban and all other parties to show “utmost caution” in order to protect Afghan civilians and safeguard their safety. “The summary has come to an end.”