As hospitalizations in New Mexico have increased by over 90%, the governor has issued a new mask mandate.

Following a 90 percent surge in statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last two weeks, Democratic Governor Michelle Grisham has issued a temporary indoor mask mandate.

Grisham made the announcement via a video live stream on Tuesday evening. Everyone in the state over the age of two is subject to the rule, regardless of immunization status. It will take into effect on Friday, August 20 and will last until at least Monday, September 20.

In addition to the rule, Grisham said that all workers working in care environments and schools must be vaccinated. While religious or medical exemptions will be granted by the state, exempted workers will still be required to provide a weekly negative COVID test before being allowed to work.

“We can’t continue our economic recovery and positive economic trajectory in New Mexico if we have out-of-control COVID cases,” Grisham added. “We’re going to employ masks and vaccines to stop COVID from spreading and see if we can rebalance where we are as a state, especially with the Delta variant.”

She stated that during the last two weeks, state hospitals had experienced a roughly 90 percent rise in admissions. There were 180 COVID-related hospitalizations in statewide hospitals two weeks ago. The number had risen to 341, an increase of 89.4 percent, as of August 16.

Since the beginning of July, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has risen dramatically. The state recorded 87 cases on July 1. It recorded 1,771 instances on August 16. The difference between the two figures equals a 1935% gain.

According to the governor, the highly contagious Delta variety is to blame for the current spike in cases. She also stated that the state has a scarcity of medical staff in various care settings who could handle an unexpected spike in COVID-19 patients.

“We’re in a terrible situation for health-care services and protecting our health-care personnel, and too many New Mexicans may die or develop long-term chronic ailments as a result of COVID’s rapid spread,” Grisham added.

During the Q&A segment of the live stream, Grisham pushed back against Republican accusations that the rise in infections is due to infected immigrants crossing the southern border.

