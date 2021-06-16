As hospital numbers rise in another section of the UK, restrictions are being imposed to reduce waits.

The lifting of coronavirus restrictions in another region of the UK is poised to be postponed, as the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to its highest level in over a month.

Mainland Scotland’s shift to the lowest level of limitations will “likely” be delayed by three weeks, according to Nicola Sturgeon, who spoke a day after Boris Johnson disclosed a four-week delay in easing the remaining limitations in England.

Scientists had warned that if stage four of England’s road map went forward as planned on June 21, the quickly spreading Delta variety, which was initially found in India, would result in a “significant” increase in hospital admissions.

According to new numbers, there were 1,136 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the UK on June 13 – up 18% from a week earlier and the highest amount since May 7.

The figures were posted on the government’s coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday afternoon.

On January 18, at the height of the virus’s second wave, the number of hospital patients infected with Covid-19 in the UK reached a new high of 39,249, a new high.

Separate NHS England numbers reveal that the number of patients in England’s hospitals has surpassed 1,000 for the first time since May 5.

As of 8 a.m. on June 15, there were 1,030 patients at the hospital, up 17% from a week previous.

The number of patients in north-west England has risen to 349, the highest level since April 14 and up 42 percent week on week.

In London, there are 289 patients in hospitals, up 16 percent from the previous week and the biggest number since May 4.

Meanwhile, Michael Gove has stated that something “unique and spectacular” will have to occur in order for England’s July 19 “terminus date” for easing Covid restrictions to be postponed.

He said he shares Mr Johnson’s optimism that the lockdown will be lifted completely on July 19, with the four-week postponement announced on Monday giving people more time to get vaccines.

The postponement has enraged several Conservative MPs, who have branded the news as. (This is a brief piece.)