As homicides skyrocketed in 2020, these types of crimes plummeted.

According to new FBI numbers released on Monday, homicides in the United States reached their highest levels since records began in 1960 in 2020, while other criminal acts such as burglaries decreased dramatically.

According to the FBI’s annual Uniform Crime Report (UCR), the number of murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses climbed by 29.4% from the previous year. According to the New York Times, the previous highest one-year jump was a 12.7 percent spike in 1968, making 2020 the most significant surge in homicides on record.

In the past year, nearly 10,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States reported 38,520 homicide events and 41,760 offenses, according to the data released Monday. About 77 percent of the killings were carried out using a firearm, the greatest percentage ever documented by the agency.

Murder rates increased by more than 35% in cities with populations of over 250,000 that reported complete data. The FBI recorded a homicide arrest rate of 3.8 per 100,000 people in the United States.

Overall, according to the FBI study, the anticipated number of violent crimes climbed for the first time in four years, while property crime decreased for the 18th consecutive year. Property crimes, on the other hand, continue to outnumber violent crimes, with 6.4 million property crimes reported in 2020 compared to more than 1.2 million violent crimes.

Murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, violent robbery, and aggravated assault are all defined as violent crimes in the UCR study. Burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson are all examples of property crime.

According to freshly revealed figures, the rate of violent crime in 2019 was 387.8 offenses per 100,000 people, up 5.2 percent from the previous year. In terms of property crimes, there were 1,958.2 violations per 100,000 people, down 8.1 percent from the previous year.

Burglaries, which down 7.4% year over year, and larceny-thefts, which fell 10.6% year over year, were among the crimes that fell in 2020. Break-ins and thefts from automobiles, on the other hand, increased by 11.8 percent.

While the overall rate of violent crimes increased in the previous year, the FBI discovered that robberies and rapes decreased in 2020. Violent robberies decreased by 9.3% overall. This is a condensed version of the information.