As homicides rise, the sheriff tells killers to “chill out” and “stop murdering” by telling them to “eat a MoonPie.”

As detectives deal with an uptick in homicide cases, a Florida sheriff has ordered killers to “cool out” and “have a MoonPie.”

During the second half of the year, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office’s outspoken Sheriff Grady Judd responded to an upsurge in homicides in the area.

Sheriff Judd told WFLA on Tuesday, “Just chill out, drink a 7up, eat a MoonPie, and stop murdering people.”

Sheriff Judd had replied to allegations from the network that 34 individuals had been killed this year, already equaling the figure from the previous year.

According to the sheriff’s office, 27 persons have been slain, with 23 of the victims having been killed since June.

“What’s it all about?” Sheriff Judd said to WFLA on Tuesday. Simply relax. Stop murdering your family and friends. For some people, that is a novel concept.

“Our murder rate is up while our overall crime rate is down, but you can sense the stress even in the demand for service.”

A mass massacre in which members of a North Lakeland family were shot to death by a man they didn’t know is among the homicides.

A grand jury indicted Brian Riley, 33, on a 22-count indictment that included counts of murder and attempted murder.

He is suspected of killing four individuals inside the house, including a newborn child, with a gun.

Riley believed he had been instructed by God to save a child sex trafficking victim who he mistook for being inside the residence, according to Sheriff Judd. Riley was wearing body armor and was spotted firing at least 100 shots in the main house and a smaller one in the back.

Three coworkers were murdered.

Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed to the murders of his three coworkers at a rental house several weeks later.

Before entering a third bedroom, Runyon attacked his supervisor and a second coworker with a baseball bat while they were sleeping.

When the third coworker retaliated, Runyon pulled out a knife and stabbed him.

According to Judd, the person managed to get outside before collapsing and dying on the front porch.

Three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery have been filed against Runyon since then.

Riley is facing the death penalty, according to prosecutors. This is a condensed version of the information.