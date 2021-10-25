As Holds Slow Process, Only 36% of Biden’s Nominees Have Been Confirmed.

Only 36% of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been confirmed by a bitterly split and evenly divided Senate after more than nine months in office, according to the Associated Press. Senators have been putting holds on nominations to slow down the process, garner public attention, and try to get the administration to meet some of their political demands.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, for example, has put a stop on all Homeland Security Department appointments until Vice President Kamala Harris visits the US-Mexico border. According to the Associated Press, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has placed holds on all nominees for the State and Defense Agencies, as he calls for the secretaries of both departments to resign following the tumultuous exit from Afghanistan.

While holds may not prevent nominees from being confirmed entirely, they do add more steps to the process and slow down the Senate. According to the Associated Press, roadblocks like holds take time away from an already tight schedule, forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to select what the chamber will and won’t vote on.

Good government advocates are concerned about the trend, claiming that leadership gaps are jeopardizing Washington’s ability to address rising difficulties. Senators are putting holds on a wide range of nominations to gain leverage and draw public attention, but the slow-walking shows no signs of slowing down.

While deadlock isn’t new, the battle to staff administrations is becoming increasingly difficult. During the Bush and Obama administrations’ first nine months in office, the Senate needed fewer than 10% of their candidates to go through time-consuming cloture votes aimed at restricting debate. However, under former President Donald Trump, Democrats pushed this to 40%. Republicans have retaliated in kind, increasing their share of the vote to more over 50% under Biden, according to White House data.

There have been “extraordinary delays, obstruction, and holds on qualified persons from Republicans in the Senate,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. As a result, she claims, the confirmation of ambassadors, as well as economic and national security officials, is hampered.

Psaki stated, “The blame is evident.” “It’s aggravating.” However, holds only tell part of the tale. The number of positions requiring Senate confirmation continues to rise, from less than 800 during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency to more than 2,000 today. This is a condensed version of the information.