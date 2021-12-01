As his recent tumultuous stretch continues, LeBron James enters NBA health protocols.

The NBA’s public face is enduring a tough week.

Following an argument with Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart, LeBron James was suspended for one game last week. He has only been suspended once in his 19-year career.

He was also fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture after a win against Indiana, and he was warned for using foul language while referencing his previous suspension.

“I mean, it’s some nonsense,” James said of his one-game suspension to ESPN. “However,” says the speaker. James was ruled out of Los Angeles’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety regulations. According to The Associated Press, the action indicates that James, who claimed to be vaccinated, has tested positive for COVID-19 or had an ambiguous result.

Before the season began, James’ immunization status became a league-wide storyline. At the Lakers’ preseason media day, he stated that he had opted to be immunized. Despite having previously taken up other causes, he described himself as an initial skeptic and stated that he would not campaign for others to be vaccinated.

“We’re discussing people’s bodies. We’re not talking about politics, racism, or police brutality, or anything like that “James stated his opinion. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to become involved in what other people should do with their bodies or livelihoods.” If James tests positive, he will most likely be suspended for at least 10 days. According to the Associated Press, that timeframe can be shortened if he returns two negative PCR tests within 24 hours.

According to the Associated Press, the NBA has discovered 34 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated players, coaches, and staff members. Around 97 percent of the league’s 450 players have been vaccinated, according to the league. Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets is one of the noteworthy holdouts, as he is still immunized and so unable to play due to New York City regulations. Irving has yet to make an appearance this season.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The NBA reaffirmed its prior suggestion, which was supported by the National Basketball Players Association, that coaches and players who have been vaccinated obtain a booster dose as soon as feasible.

Other NBA players have done so. This is a condensed version of the information.