As his motorcade traveled to Glasgow, Biden was flashed by a “large, naked Scottish man.”

On his way from Edinburgh, Scotland, to Glasgow, Scotland, to meet with international leaders for a United Nations climate change summit, President Joe Biden was reportedly faced by an odd sight on Tuesday when a “big, naked Scottish man” took his picture.

According to a White House media pool account, the naked man flashed the president’s motorcade as he stood in front of a house’s front window as the procession drove by.

“A massive, naked Scottish man stood at his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone at one point when we were still on smaller country roads,” the report said on Tuesday.

Mr President, welcome to Scotland— Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) November 2, 2021

The incident’s location and Biden’s reaction have yet to be revealed.

Biden landed in Scotland on Monday for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), where he will meet with world leaders to discuss the effects of global warming and issues such as gas, oil, deforestation, and farming.

