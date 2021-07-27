As his mother played cards, drank, and smoked pot, a 4-year-old shoots himself to death.

After finding a revolver under a couch cushion at his home, a four-year-old youngster from North Carolina accidently shot himself to death. According to High Point Police Department sources, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Several adults were there at the time of the occurrence, including the child’s mother. WXII 12 stated that the cops were eating supper, playing cards, drinking wine, and using marijuana while the toddler was left alone.

Despite being taken to the nearest medical institution, the kid died at High Point Regional Hospital from his head injuries.

Officers discovered the youngster lying on the living room floor when they arrived. The boy strolled off to the living room, where he discovered the revolver under the couch cushion, according to the officers.

The adults only learned about the situation after hearing a gunshot.

Two other firearms, as well as several firearm accessories and ammo, were discovered in the residence by the detectives. Marijuana and cocaine were also found.

All adult members of the family who were present at the time of the shooting were interviewed by the detectives. They then arrested Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, the house owner, and Jasmine Fagan, the child’s mother.

Gibson-Harris is charged with felony cocaine possession and keeping a residence for the use of controlled narcotics. She was arrested and booked into the Guilford County Jail in High Point on a $25,000 bond. Fagan is facing felony allegations of child abuse. She was arrested and held at the High Point jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

A 10-year-old kid in Philadelphia died after inadvertently shooting himself in the chest while playing with his younger sister in a similar scenario. At the moment, the children were alone in the house. When the youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, discovered the pistol, he was alone at home with his 8-year-old sister. When the younger daughter saw her brother shoot himself, she hurried to a neighbor’s house to seek assistance. According to Philadelphia Police Capt. Lee Strollo, there was a gun inside a cabinet that the youngsters discovered, and the child shot the handgun into his own head at some time.