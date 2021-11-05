As his love rival bit his ear off, the man heard a ‘crunching sounds.’

A frantic attacker made a “crunching noise” when a huge portion of his ear was bitten off in a quarrel over a lady, according to the victim.

According to the Daily Post, Jack Jones, 19, was enraged because his victim and friend, Tyler Keen, had asked out Jones’ ex-partner.

Jones used blows and a bicycle frame to attack Mr Keen in a garden and corridor before causing a “irreversible” injury with his teeth on March 2.

Mr Keen required specialist care at Whiston Hospital after receiving treatment following the attack.

Doctors determined that the ear piece could not be reattached, so his incision was stitched up and he was prescribed antibiotics and painkillers.

Jones appeared in Caernarfon Crown Court on November 3 after pleading guilty to the charge.

“I cannot believe a human being would do that to another,” Mr Keen added. It’s not something a human being would do. “I mistook you for a friend.” Jones saw Mr Keen outside a friend’s house in Bangor, North Wales, according to prosecutor Jade Tufail. He made a reference to his ex-girlfriend Elin Bishop, whom Mr Keen had asked out, and then hit Mr Keen in the jaw without warning.

Mr Keen was then subjected to a persistent barrage of roughly 20 punches targeted at his head and body, despite using his arms to defend himself.

The young men walked into the hallway of a friend’s house, where Jones picked up a bike frame and attempted to beat Mr Keen with it, according to the court. Mr Keen’s right ear was then bit by Jones.

“Mr Keen heard a crushing noise and observed something come out of the defendant’s mouth and onto the floor,” the prosecutor said. Mr Keen’s right ear turned out to be the source of that something.

“The defendant quickly realized the significance of his actions and expressed regret.”

The police were summoned, and a call taker advised Mr Keen on “how to preserve the detached bit of his ear,” according to the prosecutor.

Mr Keen’s mother, according to the court, came and drove her son to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor before transferring him to Whiston Hospital.

Mr. Keen possessed three. “The summary has come to an end.”