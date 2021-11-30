As his father opens the door to the cops, a man with child abuse photos confesses.

After police came at his family’s house, a Wirral man acknowledged to having indecent videos of young children on his iPhone.

On November 10 of last year, police served a search warrant on Rayim Ullah’s father at his family’s house.

“It’s me,” Ullah said to the cops.

An officer then dialed a phone number associated with him, which was heard ringing upstairs. During a search of the room, officers discovered the phone.

The phone was afterwards investigated and discovered to have 637 indecent photographs of children, 89 of which were in the most serious category, including six films and some exposing youngsters as young as two and three years old.

Ullah was charged after police initiated an investigation into the Mystical X1 Instagram account, which featured an obscene video of a child on it.

Ullah, of Dereham Avenue, Upton, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today (November 30) after admitting to five counts of distributing the film, as well as making and having obscene photographs of minors.

The photographs were in a Mega App, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery, but there was no proof of them being circulated.

Ullah agreed to posting the video the cops discovered and stated he only shared it to one individual in a private chat when questioned.

He claimed he got it after clicking on a link on a porn website. He admits to downloading child pornographic photos.

Defending attorney Frank Dillon begged the judge to postpone any prison sentence. He claimed that the defendant was isolated, based on the theme of a probation report.

“It presents a vision of an isolated individual who has a hard time forging normal relationships and is unsocialized,” he said.

“He sought camaraderie in internet by contacting ‘friends,’ who have led him astray to some extent.

“The court will be unimpressed if he claims that his collection of these photos was not motivated by sexual motive.” He’s someone who’s perplexed by his own motive.” That, according to Mr Dillon, is one of the reasons Ullah, who has no prior convictions, should be handed a. “The summary has come to an end.”