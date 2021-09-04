As his family searches for answers, 37-year-old ‘restrained’ father of three dies.

After a “incident” with a staff member at a city mental health center, a 37-year-old man died after being left brain dead.

David Waring had just been a few days at the Broadoak Unit in Broadgreen when he became ill and had to be brought to the hospital.

The bipolar father of three went into cardiac arrest and was transported to the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where he was put into a coma.

On June 1, last year, the Fazakerley man was certified brain dead and his life support equipment was turned off.

Apart from his mental health issues, his family claims he was fit and healthy, with no history of heart difficulties.

Mr Waring’s family said they had been informed very little about what happened during the last 15 months, other than that a “incident had occurred with a male member of staff” on May 30 and he “had to be restrained.”

Mr Waring was transported to Clock View Unit in Warbreck before being transferred to Broadoak after only one day following a mental health relapse brought on by the loss of family members.

Natasha recounted receiving a phone call from her brother two days before to the incident, during which he was singing to her daughter and appeared to be in a good mood.

But the next day, he called her again, this time in a panic, pleading with her to “help me, help me, Natasha!”

“They accuse me of slamming the door shut!”

Natasha had scheduled a visit with him, but on May 30, she received a call from Broadoak informing her that her brother had gone into cardiac arrest.

The Waring family is upset that no specifics about what transpired were given to them, and that no CCTV cameras were installed on the ward to catch any evidence.

Mersey Care was questioned by The Washington Newsday, but they refused to provide any information on the incident, the present status of the male worker, the outcome of the Trust’s “learning review,” or any changes made by the unit since the fatal incident 15 months ago.

Natasha Dunne, 29, shared her story.