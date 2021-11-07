As his family begs for justice, a murder victim’s grocery gesture demonstrates that he was a ‘gentle person.’

Adam Ellison was slain four years ago this week while on a night out with cousins, but his family is still seeking justice for him.

Adam, from Prescot, was only 29 years old when he was stabbed to death during an altercation with a gang of motorbike riders.

On November 4, 2017, at 12:40 a.m., Adam was walking with his cousins in Market Place in Prescot when he became embroiled in a dispute with two people on a motorcycle.

At the intersection of Market Place and Eccleston Street, two men on a green Kawasaki just missed hitting Adam and his cousins, who were walking home after leaving The Deanes House pub.

The group yelled at the motorcycle that had sped down the road about 50 yards.

Adam approached the passenger and attempted to speak with him, but the man retaliated, stabbing Adam in the neck with an unknown weapon, causing him to collapse to the ground.

He was sent to the hospital, but he passed away just after 2 a.m.

Despite appeals on Crimewatch, the publication of CCTV photos, and the posting of substantial incentives for information, Adam has yet to receive justice.

Merseyside Police reiterated their call for information on Adam’s killer on Thursday (November 4).

Adam’s family and friends continue to fight for him through their charity ADAM, which has committed itself to thanking the community for rallying behind them in the wake of his death (Achieving Dreams And Memories).

While Adam’s memory grows and the desire to see his killer face justice grows in the Prescot community, a critical breakthrough in the murder investigation has yet to be reached.

Investigators are concentrating their efforts in the Huyton region, where they believe the murderer may be from or have ties.

This is the result of extensive research into the movements of a scrambler bike gang that Adam’s assailant is suspected of being a member of.

This week marks the four-year anniversary of his death, and his sister, Nicky Moore, remembers the ‘gentle person’ who ‘deserved to live.’

