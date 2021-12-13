As his bond is set at $7 million, Alex Murdaugh tells the judge that his problems stem from his opiate addiction.

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces nearly 50 counts of charges linked to an alleged plot to steal more than $6.2 million in settlement money and other monies from his clients, was granted a $7 million bond by a judge. During a virtual hearing on Monday, Murdaugh addressed publicly for the first time in months, telling Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee that some of his difficulties stem from a 20-year opiate addiction.

Murdaugh’s legal troubles began in June, when his wife and one of his boys were discovered shot to death outside their home. He faces further charges for an alleged plan to have himself shot and killed in September so his surviving son could collect a $10 million life insurance payout, in addition to the settlement-stealing scheme allegations.

Murdaugh must pay the entire $7 million fine, get treatment, and be randomly drug tested in order to be eligible for house arrest with electronic monitoring, according to the judge. Prosecutors recommended that he pay either $6.2 to reflect the money he allegedly stole or $4.7 to reflect around $100,000 for each offense, but the bond was higher.

Defense attorneys, who asked a maximum amount of $200,000, said they would ask the court to reconsider her decision.

“He won’t be able to post a $7 million bond” (bond). “He couldn’t post a bond of $700,000,” defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said. “He doesn’t have any money.” Murdaugh told the judge about his mental state leading up to the day he allegedly attempted to assassinate himself. He said he met with his brother and another law business partner in the 24 hours before the attempted murder to confess a 20-year-long concealed addiction and to “examine my actions,” and that he was going through opiate withdrawal at the time.

Shortly after Murdaugh revealed he was going to treatment in September, the firm initiated its own probe into missing monies.

Murdaugh admitted that he was aware that he had tainted his family’s reputation, but that he had improved since September and had not used opiates in over three months.

Murdaugh stated, "My head is on straighter, and I'm thinking clearer than I have in a long, long time." "I want to deal with these allegations fairly and squarely. I'd like to."