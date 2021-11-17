As her special needs son is taken to a school 40 miles away, his mother retaliates.

A mother has reacted angrily to the decision to send her special needs kid to a school that is more than 40 miles away from home.

She claims the shift will force her to get her son up at 5 a.m. every morning and will isolate him from his peers.

Paula Priestley, 41, lives in Widnes with her 13-year-old son Kieran, who suffers from autism, ADHD, and OCD.

She claims she was told that his present school, Ashley High School in Widnes, which teaches children with special educational needs (SEN), could ‘no longer support him’ owing to ‘behavioral concerns’ originating from his diagnoses.

She stated, ” “Last week, we had a meeting with the school, and they informed us that they did not intend to keep him there.

“There have been concerns with his behavior, such as shouting strange words in the classroom, which they say is disruptive, but they are related to his conditions.”

Her son had been expelled ‘eight or nine times’ for his misbehavior, she claimed.

The mother stated: “He suffers from OCD and has concerns with germs. I brought up these concerns when he first started at the school. He was four when he was first detained by a teacher for scratching himself and others.

“[Teachers] restrict him as soon as something begins. I’m not sure how many times he’s been restrained.” She said she was notified by a transportation firm on November 11 that he had been relocated to Waterloo Lodge in Chorley, which is more than 40 miles distant from their house, and that a cab would arrive for him at 7.15 a.m.

Paula stated, “This was the first time I’d heard about the upcoming relocation. That was our cautionary message.

“He hasn’t had a chance to comprehend this or properly say farewell to his buddies.”

Paula estimates that getting her kid ready for school takes “approximately two hours” every morning due to his conditions.

She described her morning routine as follows: "I have to get him fed and showered because of his [diagnoses]and meds. Now I get him up at half-past six, and we're still struggling at half-past eight because it all needs to."