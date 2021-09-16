As her skin ‘bubbles,’ a toddler screams in agony after eating KFC sauce.

After being scalded by a vat of KFC sauce, a toddler was left screaming in pain.

After the gravy from the fast food chain’s East Prescot Road restaurant spilled onto her skin, Ella Pau suffered horrible burns to her face, fingers, arm, and legs.

As she picked up the 18-month-old and carried her directly to the bathroom for a cold shower, mother Jade, 23, said she had “never heard screaming like it in her life.”

Ella was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s A&E department, where she was brought to the burns section and given a cool bath.

“My buddy came to stay here for a couple of nights and she went and picked [the food]up,” Jade, of Norris Green, told The Washington Newsday.

“She drove to my house in Norris Green after going through the drive-thru and picking up her order at 5 p.m.

“You’d assume it would have cooled down a lot more than it usually would at that point.”

When her friend Katie returned with the food and went to the kitchen to get some plates, Jade said her three-year-old twins Jacob and Anthony reached inside the bag and grabbed a few chips from the bargain bucket.

“I was standing there watching them since it all happened so fast,” Jade explained.

“[Ella] put her hand into the bag, and as she took it out, she had the gravy in her palm; the rest of the lid flipped back at her as she scooped it up, and gravy splattered all over her face.

“And it was all down her before I knew it. It was all over her arms, especially her right arm, and it pooled between her knees because she was on the couch.”

Ella screamed in pain as Jade scooped her up and tossed her into the shower to wash the gravy off her skin.

Jade admitted that she hadn’t realized how much gravy had spilled onto Ella’s legs, which were disguised by her shorts at the time.

“I pulled her up and immediately noticed steam rising off her skin, so I simply grabbed her and took her.”

