As her partner stabbed her in the skull with a screwdriver, the woman pleaded for help.

The woman cried out for aid as her partner stabbed her in the head with a screwdriver.

After becoming the victim of a “prolonged and continuous” attack by her then-partner, she said she felt “anxious and terrified” in her own home.

Michael Harding, 34, of Mount Pleasant Road in New Brighton, began striking his then-partner during an altercation, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Friday.

A victim, Katrine Johansen, gave an emotional statement about how she felt “She has been “scared and nervous, and she is frightened for her children” since the occurrence.

When a man with a pram approaches her in the rain, she becomes overwhelmed.

Her daughter is ‘clingy,’ always concerned about ‘where she is and if she is safe,’ and she “does not want to be alone in her own home,” according to her mother.

According to prosecutor Ben Jones, Harding had appeared in court for a trial in September, where he entered a guilty plea for wounding with intent.

Ms Johansen and Harding had been dating for six months and were living together in Wirral with her two small children.

Ms Johansen was devastated over her father’s death anniversary on February 9 and wanted to go to bed, despite the fact that they had never had any previous ‘domestic issues.’

Harding, on the other hand, was “under the influence of alcohol” and “playing on the computer” in his bedroom when he got “nasty,” according to the court “…

He said, “This isn’t even your country, and you don’t even work.”

Mr Jones alleged she rushed downstairs to avoid an altercation, but Harding pursued her, threatening her with his fists before “hitting the side of her head multiple times and seizing her hair.”

According to the court, he also threatened to hurt her with a screwdriver, but as she retreated into the dining room, she was “stabbed to the right side of her head.”

Mr. Jones went on. Ms Johansen fell to the floor and damaged her hand while attempting to knock the screwdriver away.

According to the prosecution, Harding then reportedly grabbed another screwdriver and aimed it at her head once more.

