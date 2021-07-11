As her parrot Chanel flies away AGAIN, her tearful owner ‘feels terrible.’

Tearful owner ‘feels sick’ as her parrot Chanel flies away AGAIN

Chanel, the pet parrot who fled in April of last year, has flown away again, according to her tearful owner.

Not again, Chanel! Woman who went viral after live-streaming desperate hunt for her missing PARROT breaks down in tears as she tells This Morning her beloved bird who is more like a ‘fifth child’ has escaped AGAIN

When her owner, Sandra, released a viral video crying and pleading for her return while roaming about the streets of Netherton at the start of the first lockdown, the Houdini-like parrot became renowned.

Sandra posted another video yesterday, claiming Chanel, an African Grey parrot, had escaped once more, according to The Mirror.

Chanel is suspected of being on the loose in Liverpool.

Sandra remarked in a tearful video, “Chanel flew off again.”

“Please, she must have gone someplace along the canal… I’m not sure what to do, but everybody who sees her knows what she’s like.

“She’ll be terrified. She’s no longer here.”

Sandra added that she “feels sick” and apologised for “doing this again”.

Sorry to do this but need ur help!!! Please she flew away this is not a joke pic.twitter.com/YFyevfUU5t — Chanels Ma (@sandrahannah69) July 10, 2021

Last year, a video of her pleading for Chanel went viral, spawning hundreds of memes.

Sandra was spotted screaming for her beloved pet’s return, crying, “Please everyone…

“My parrot has vanished.”

She then bellowed the parrot’s name at the top of her lungs.

In response to the latest video, one supporter wrote: “F*** sake Chanel what you playing at.

I’m getting in my car and going on a search for her.” “I hope you find her,” one person wrote.

Speaking to online magazine Tyla earlier this year, Sandra said: “Chanel is such a little diva.

“Even after all these years, I’m still known as the crazy parrot lady.

I was walking around this morning and someone said to me, “You’re the Chanel parrot lady!””