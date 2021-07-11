The Washington Newsday
She was one of the most iconic breakout stars of 2020, giving us all a fright with her sudden vanishing acts. Now she's up to her old tricks all over again. Yes, Chanel the parrot - who first flew towards the river in the early days of the first lockdown - has once again taken to the skies. And her human mum Sandra needs your help. Many of us can immediately recall Sandra's unmistakable call for her beloved pet bird, who became spooked by a noise and flew off into the skies and internet stardom.

As her parrot Chanel flies away AGAIN, her tearful owner ‘feels terrible.’

0
By on News

Tearful owner ‘feels sick’ as her parrot Chanel flies away AGAIN

Chanel, the pet parrot who fled in April of last year, has flown away again, according to her tearful owner.

Not again, Chanel! Woman who went viral after live-streaming desperate hunt for her missing PARROT breaks down in tears as she tells This Morning her beloved bird who is more like a ‘fifth child’ has escaped AGAIN

Sandra Hannah, 41, who became an online sensation last year after she posted a video on Facebook of her parading the streets in Netherton, Liverpool and crying out ‘Chanel’ – the bird’s name, appeared on This Morning today and revealed the parrot has gone missing again

When her owner, Sandra, released a viral video crying and pleading for her return while roaming about the streets of Netherton at the start of the first lockdown, the Houdini-like parrot became renowned.

Sandra Hannah, 41, became an online sensation last year after she posted a video on Facebook of her parading the streets in Netherton, Liverpool and crying out ‘Chanel’ – the bird’s name. Pictured, together

Sandra posted another video yesterday, claiming Chanel, an African Grey parrot, had escaped once more, according to The Mirror.

Chanel is suspected of being on the loose in Liverpool.

Sandra remarked in a tearful video, “Chanel flew off again.”

“Please, she must have gone someplace along the canal…

I’m not sure what to do, but everybody who sees her knows what she’s like.

“She’ll be terrified. She’s no longer here.”

Sandra added that she “feels sick” and apologised for “doing this again”.

Last year, a video of her pleading for Chanel went viral, spawning hundreds of memes.

Sandra was spotted screaming for her beloved pet’s return, crying, “Please everyone…

“My parrot has vanished.”

She then bellowed the parrot’s name at the top of her lungs.

Noting they could see that Sandra was visibly upset, Ruth and Eamonn (pictured, left) attempted to comfort her by saying that Chanel (right) came home last time so not to ‘give up hope.’

In response to the latest video, one supporter wrote: “F*** sake Chanel what you playing at.

I’m getting in my car and going on a search for her.” “I hope you find her,” one person wrote.

Speaking to online magazine Tyla earlier this year, Sandra said: “Chanel is such a little diva.

“Even after all these years, I’m still known as the crazy parrot lady.

I was walking around this morning and someone said to me, “You’re the Chanel parrot lady!””

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.