As her home fills with murky water, a frantic mother of four attempts to save her children.

As surging “brown water” overwhelmed her Wirral home, a mother attempted to save her one-year-old twins.

On Thursday afternoon, the mom, who wishes to remain nameless, was playing with her four children while dinner was cooking when she observed water running into her neighbor’s house.

“Within 10 minutes, it was coming into my kitchen and then the front door,” she told The Washington Newsday. We were attempting to gather a load of blankets and towels in order to make the situation as secure as possible.”

Flooding in the Wirral yesterday delayed trains, stopped schools, and trapped cars, and this was one of many homes affected.

She hurried to save her children from the brown liquid as two feet of water flooded her Birkenhead home.

“Right now, the babies can’t sit,” the 27-year-old explained. I had to juggle them because they have cerebral palsy. I had four children, and I had to flee with them.

“The water was a dark brown color, and I wasn’t sure if it was sewage water or not. I just wanted to get them out of there as soon as possible.”

The mother said she couldn’t sleep last night because she was worried about damaged appliances causing a fire, but thankfully, her children’s father and grandfather arrived late last night to assist with the flooding.

“I was frantic,” the mother of four stated. I was only trying to mend things, get things out of the way, and save things when I went insane.

“I’m even more depressed today. I have no idea what will happen or how to fix things.”

She awoke to a ‘disgusting’ stench engulfing her home this morning.

“I woke up and the smell was dirty,” the 27-year-old told The Washington Newsday. It has a foul odor. It doesn’t have a pleasant odor. I prefer a home with a pleasant aroma, and it’s no longer available. It’s gone upstairs, and there’s also a wet dog odor.”

Despite the tragedy of the flooding, the mother claims that it has brought her and her neighbors closer together.