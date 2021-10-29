As heavy rains pound the region, sewage is pouring into homes.

As heavy rain falls in the region, a warning has been issued to homeowners in the North West.

The announcement comes as the Met Office has issued a flood warning for the area, warning of “heavy rain, high winds, and flooding.”

“Heavy rain during the morning and a prolonged risk of flooding in certain northern areas, particularly Cumbria,” reads the complete forecast for the North West.

“During the day, rain is intermittently edging south-eastwards. It’ll be windy at first, but it’ll settle down to a pleasant temperature. “The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.” United Utilities has issued a critical advisory to residents in the area for wastewater flooding.

“Heavy rains across the North West may cause floods in various parts of the region,” the statement states. Our crews are working tirelessly around the region to assist clients who have had sewer flooding in their homes.

“Please notify your local council, who are responsible for roads drainage flooding, if you are suffering flooding from a road or footpath and there is no sign of sewage (toilet paper, etc.).”

“Please be advised that our phone lines are significantly busier than usual; for more information on what to do if you’re affected by floods, visit our flooding page.”

According to the Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool, it will be rainy for the majority of the evening.

From 3 p.m., there is an 80% likelihood of heavy rain, which is expected to last until 11 p.m., when there is a 50% chance of light rain.

The torrential rain is expected to last all night and into Friday early.

Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 15 C
5pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
6pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
7pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
8pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
9pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
10pm: Heavy rain, 90% chance of rain – 14 C
11pm: Light rain, 50% chance of rain – 14 C