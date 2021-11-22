As he was being stabbed in the face, Dad informed his son that he loved him.

After mental health services repeatedly overlooked the seriousness of his situation, a guy attacked his father in the face in a rage.

As he was attacked with a kitchen knife at their home in Thornton Hough on October 31 last year, James Ross’ father pleaded with his son to stop and told him he loved him.

Ross was released home from Arrowe Park Hospital with merely a prescription just hours before the attack, according to Liverpool Crown Court. He was deemed not to require any further assistance.

That came after days of trying to acquire mental health help, both for himself and his parents, as his condition worsened.

The 25-year-old had been living on his own in Liverpool until a week before the incident, when his mental health began to deteriorate.

He made many attempts to receive mental health help from his GP and hospitals in Liverpool and Wirral over the next few days, including appealing with the police to arrest him due to his mental state.

None of his previous efforts resulted in him spending more than a few hours in the hospital, and he was eventually released home each time.

On the evening of October 31, he attacked his father Michael in the living room while he was watching TV with a vegetable cutting knife from his parents’ kitchen.

Ross’ mother said he appeared “possessed” in the moments leading up to the attack, in which he stabbed his father in the head, face, and neck.

As the incident began, Phil Astbury, the prosecutor, claimed Ross’ aunt, who was inside the house, heard his mother cry and then scuffling in the living room.

“When she entered, she found the defendant on top of his father stabbing him in the face, neck, chest, and eyes repeatedly,” Mr Astbury said.

“Michael Ross was yelling for help and told his son how much he loved him,” says the narrator.

Ross bolted from the house once his aunt opened the front door, and was apprehended later that evening after calling the cops to report his whereabouts.

His father required blood transfusions but has made a full recovery following extensive medical treatment.

Ross was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and Asperger’s Syndrome traits by doctors.

