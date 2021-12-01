As he waits for the cops, the tea-drinking pervert acknowledges, “I’ve been caught.”

Following a string of child sex offenses, a pervert pensioner was approached by “paedophile hunters.”

When Thomas O’Halloran, 72, of St Helens, started contacting children on social media and WhatsApp, he thought he was communicating with a 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-olds.

He said he was “horny” and emailed her a video of a lady performing a sex act on a man before instructing her to erase it.

He then inquired about her availability so that he might send her more sexual movies when she was alone.

But, unbeknownst to him, he wasn’t talking to young girls; instead, he was being pursued by the ‘Fleetwood Enforcers UK,’ a voluntary sexual offenders hunting group.

The gang develops decoy accounts with images of young females, which are actually manipulated photographs of a female group member, and sends them out if they are asked.

After accumulating evidence since July 3, the group produced a file of evidence before confronting O’Halloran on Facebook Live on July 15.

The video became viral, with 112 thousand views and 8.7 thousand shares.

While enjoying a cup of tea, he chats to the paedophile hunters about how he “was caught” and “knew it was wrong.” The police then took him away.

O’Halloran had sexual contact with a decoy acting as a 14-year-old girl starting on July 3.

The father-of-three mentioned sexual acts and said he had intercourse with another 14-year-old girl, sending a photo of a clothed 14-year-old girl and stating he had sex with her, and he talked about “upskirting.”

He chatted with another decoy masquerading as a 14-year-old girl two days later, describing her as “beautiful” and expressing his desire to hug her.

He had sexual contact with a decoy claiming to be 12-years-old beginning on July 8, describing her as “pretty, lovely, and attractive” and referring to her as “sexy.”

Mr Grant claimed that O'Halloran warned her not to tell anyone about the correspondence, claiming that he was "horny" and that he detailed what he intended to do with her and sent her a video of it.