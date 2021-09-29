As he tries to rescue Christmas, Boris Johnson insists that the petrol issue is ‘stabilizing.’

Boris Johnson said he was making plans to deal with potential disruptions until “Christmas and beyond,” and troops will begin training to help deliver petrol supplies.

The Prime Minister described the situation on the forecourts of gas stations as “stabilizing,” and asked people to go about their business as usual.

A decision to place 150 military drivers on standby has been formally approved, allowing them to begin training in the event that they are called upon.

As part of the military operation, another 150 drivers’ mates are also ready to assist.

“They’re still on standby,” a government source said, “but they can now begin training now that it’s been approved.”

Sources say they will be kept in a “state of readiness” and might be deployed “in the next days” if needed.

Officials from the business department and the Ministry of Defense are collaborating with the gasoline industry to determine where the drivers will be most useful.

Mr Johnson attempted to ease anxieties about supply chain issues plaguing firms across the country on Tuesday.

“We’re starting to see things improve, and we’re hearing from industry that supply is returning to normal on the forecourt.

“And I would just really advise everyone to just go about their business as usual, fill up as usual when you absolutely need it, and things will start to improve,” she says.

“What we want to do is make sure that we have everything we need to get through Christmas and beyond, not only in terms of supplies in the gas stations, but across the board.”

Last week, the British Retail Consortium warned the government that it only has 10 days to preserve Christmas from “severe disruption” owing to a scarcity of HGV drivers.

Following days of mayhem, with long lines for gasoline and gas stations running dry, the Prime Minister said he understood drivers’ frustrations as they tried to fill up.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, accused the government of bringing the country to “chaos” by failing to address the fuel situation.

The haulage industry, according to the Labour leader, is “beyond exasperated” by officials’ lack of a clear plan to address the issues. “The summary has come to an end.”