As he tries to elude the cops, a man throws crack cocaine and heroin.

As he attempted to flee from police officers, a man dumped a package of crack cocaine and heroin on the floor.

At before 4.40 p.m. on Sunday, officers on patrol on Fernhill Road saw three individuals acting suspiciously on Fernhill Mews West.

The bunch bolted, leaving behind one electric bike.

As officers pursued the males, one of them was spotted dumping a bundle containing around 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

A man was discovered in Kings Gardens shortly after, and after a brief scuffle, he was apprehended by police.

A 21-year-old Bootle man was detained on suspicion of stealing a pedal cycle, assaulting an emergency responder, and obstructing a stop and search.

The individual was escorted to a Merseyside police station and questioned by detectives before being released under investigation.

“This arrest demonstrates the risks our police take every day to keep our streets and citizens safe from violence, drugs, and crime,” said Inspector Andrew Minnery.

“Thankfully, our officers discovered a considerable amount of Class A drugs that could have resulted in terrible casualties and misery in our community.

“If you believe someone is using or supplying drugs near where you live, please call us so we can continue to take similar action and prevent the spread of illegal narcotics that could threaten our officers and others in your area.”

Merseyside Police is asking anyone with information on drugs being stored or provided to contact them via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (Merseyside Police Contact Centre).

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their web form.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.