As he transitions into a new job, the Coronation Street actor becomes unrecognizable.

After sitting in hair and makeup ahead of a pantomime performance, a well-known Corrie performer looks radically different.

Tristan Gemmill, 54, is famed for his silver hair, but he doesn’t look like his cobbles character since he’s wearing a long, dark wig.

Tristan, who played Tracey Barlow’s ex-boyfriend Robert Preston, is currently appearing in Robin Hood at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal.

Robert was killed on Christmas Day 2019, after he was mistakenly shot by Derek Milligan following an incident at the Rovers.

Before the shocking moments aired, Tristan revealed that he was leaving Corrie.

“Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef’s gear and head for pastures new,” he tweeted at the time.

“There’s still a lot of drama and hijinks ahead for Robert on @itvcorrie, but I’ll be leaving later this year.”

Tristan takes up Julian Kay’s role as the Bistro owner in 2015, which he had portrayed from 1996 to 2003.

In the city’s pantomime, Robin Hood, he’ll be seen with former Stars in Their Eyes host Matthew Kelly, West End star Jodie Prenger, and former X Factor winner Matt Terry.

In a selfie posted to his Instagram page, Tristan has revealed a glimpse of his job as The Sheriff of Nottingham.

“The Sheriff is in the house!!” Tristan said, posing with a long brown wig, beard, and theatrical eye make-up.

The change has gotten a lot of positive feedback from fans.

“Absolutely wonderful,” commented emmamclaughlin3.

“It took me a minute to realize who this was!” commented li1ly123. Wow” “Such a good panto!” remarked l3wis harfi3ld zzz. “Amazing villain!!”