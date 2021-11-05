As he seeks therapy, the Gogglebox star admits to having mental health issues.

Shaun Malone has spoken up about his mental health as he prepares to see a therapist.

The 26-year-old, who is a member of one of Gogglebox’s most popular families, resorted to social media to air his grievances.

He admitted to being a “hypocrite” and wanted to “come out and own” his mental health difficulties in an Instagram story to his followers.

“I’ve realized that all the time I’m talking about men’s mental health and everything, and we should like be honest,” Shaun remarked.

“However, I’ve realized that I’ve been pretty hypocritical because, throughout the last ten years, I’ve struggled with my mental health on and off and have never been open about it.”

“I’ve always been too embarrassed to talk about it, but yesterday someone I know made a joke at my mental health, so I figured… I’ll just come out and own it.”

“It just so happens that today is my first session back at getting some help, so yeah, gentlemen, we’re all in this together, a lot of us struggle, so it is what it is, we’re all here,” he says.

The father of one hopes to encourage other men to speak up about their problems.