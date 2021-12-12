As he seeks aid for Kentucky, Rand Paul’s opposition to previous disaster relief resurfaces.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky was chastised by critics for requesting government money to help his state recover from deadly tornadoes despite voting against relief when other states were hit by natural catastrophes.

Tornadoes ripped through many midwestern and southern states Friday night and Saturday morning, wreaking havoc in its wake.

During the hurricane, more than 70 people were presumed dead in Kentucky, one of the most impacted states. The scale of the catastrophic damage can be seen in videos and photographs from villages like Mayfield.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear requested federal assistance to help the state recover from the tornadoes in the aftermath of the storm. In a letter to President Joe Biden, Paul echoed the need for federal assistance.

According to a press release from his office, “the Governor of the Commonwealth has requested federal help this morning,” and “surely more requests will be coming as the situation is assessed.” “I wholeheartedly endorse such proposals and urge you to grant the necessary resources for our state as soon as possible.” Many people immediately drew parallels with his earlier votes against relief bills.

He voted against a bill that offered relief assistance to the state in 2013, after Hurricane Sandy damaged sections of the northeast, including New York.

According to WFPL, a Louisville-area news radio station, he said he would have backed the bill if it reappropriated monies from other areas rather than adding new spending.

He stated, “I would have given them 9 billion and grabbed the 9 billion from somewhere else.” “I would have pulled it from foreign aid and said, hey, we don’t have money for Egypt or Pakistan this year because we have to support the Northeast,” she said. Paul also voted against relief for Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria’s devastation in 2017, as well as a bill providing aid to Texas following Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.

In an opinion post for The Hill, he explained his vote, citing his objection to growing the national debt and pushing for spending cuts elsewhere to support relief assistance.

“They say we don’t have enough money to cover disaster aid.” So, rather of finding the money elsewhere in the budget, they. This is a condensed version of the information.