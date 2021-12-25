As he retrieved Christmas presents from his car, a lone shooter targeted his caring brother.

Jamie Starkey was killed in a shooting in December 2012.

Justice for him has yet to be served nine years later – and nine Christmases later. However, detectives feel it is still possible, and that the fluid allegiances of the criminal world may mean that someone who has not previously come forward with information may now be willing to do so.

This series of stories explains what happened that night, how it affected those who knew him, and the most recent developments in the investigation, which detectives believe they may still solve with your help.

***When Jamie Starkey stepped outside on the evening of December 2, 2012, he was thinking about Christmas.

He’d only been talking to his thrilled little sister about their holiday plans a few moments before.

In truth, he had left his house to get gifts from his car, which he had purchased earlier.

However, he was never able to wrap and distribute those gifts.

Instead, a merciless thug dragged his life into darkness and his family’s into heartbreak.

A lone gunman with evil on his mind came from the shadows in a devastating split second, as Jamie was concentrated on how he might make loved ones happy.

He pulled the trigger six times from close range, using a Browning self-loading pistol.

Jamie was hit by four gunshots in the chest and two in the head.

Medics discovered the 21-year-old near his Fazakerley house on Higher Lane but were unable to revive him.

His assailant escaped on foot over nearby playing fields, presumed to be alone and dressed in black clothing.

That night, the gravity of the tragedy became evident.

Neighbors ignored the cold to peer out of their bedroom windows in the hopes of gaining an insight of the emergency situation outside their homes.

Many believed Jamie was the victim as Merseyside Police blocked off the area and conducted searches in the shadows of the neighboring HMP Altcourse.

Regrettably, they were proven to be right.

Tributes poured in for him swiftly, both locally and online.

Tributes poured in for him swiftly, both locally and online.

Floral tributes, including half a dozen bouquets, were left at the police barricade.